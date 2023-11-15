The Volatility of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s (BMRN) Stock: A 1.30% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has gone up by 1.30% for the week, with a -0.06% drop in the past month and a -3.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for BMRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for BMRN’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 113.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMRN is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is $110.29, which is $23.67 above the current market price. The public float for BMRN is 184.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On November 15, 2023, BMRN’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

BMRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has increased by 2.07 when compared to last closing price of 84.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that In the fluctuating U.S. stock market, biotech stocks have faced challenges. The sector’s most popular index, iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB ), is dropping 9% year to date (YTD).

BMRN Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.56. In addition, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from Ajer Jeffrey Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Aug 16. After this action, Ajer Jeffrey Robert now owns 60,804 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

FUCHS HENRY J, the President, Worldwide R&D of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $90.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that FUCHS HENRY J is holding 176,187 shares at $1,085,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 3.11, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.57. Total debt to assets is 17.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.