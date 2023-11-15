The Volatility of Arch Capital Group Ltd’s (ACGL) Stock: A 0.11% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has seen a 0.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.23% drop in the past month, and a 11.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for ACGL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for ACGL’s stock, with a 14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is above average at 10.94x. The 36-month beta value for ACGL is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACGL is $95.33, which is $9.83 above than the current price. The public float for ACGL is 361.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ACGL on November 15, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 86.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Investors with an interest in Insurance – Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and Progressive (PGR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $81 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.65. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from GRANDISSON MARC, who sale 103,028 shares at the price of $85.01 back on Nov 06. After this action, GRANDISSON MARC now owns 1,937,157 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $8,758,235 using the latest closing price.

GRANDISSON MARC, the CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 246,972 shares at $85.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that GRANDISSON MARC is holding 2,040,185 shares at $21,145,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 21.96, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.