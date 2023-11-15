The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) Stock

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has gone up by 6.88% for the week, with a 41.64% rise in the past month and a 5.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for OSCR. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.67% for OSCR’s stock, with a 18.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for OSCR is 134.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OSCR on November 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.80 compared to its previous closing price of 7.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-07 that Mark Bertolini, Oscar Health CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the company’s quarterly earnings, a path to profitability, expansion and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 31.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +44.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 206.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,061 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Sep 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 492,719 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $188,311 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 267,617 shares at $105,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.