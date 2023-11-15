The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Denali Therapeutics Inc’s (DNLI) Stock

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has gone down by -9.89% for the week, with a -7.81% drop in the past month and a -18.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.47% for DNLI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for DNLI’s stock, with a -25.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) is $50.50, which is $31.37 above the current market price. The public float for DNLI is 113.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNLI on November 15, 2023 was 805.81K shares.

DNLI stock's latest price update

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.09 compared to its previous closing price of 16.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.72 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.83. This compares to loss of $0.84 per share a year ago.

Analysts' Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNLI Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from SATO VICKI L, who sale 1,666 shares at the price of $20.66 back on Oct 16. After this action, SATO VICKI L now owns 128,039 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $34,420 using the latest closing price.

SATO VICKI L, the Director of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,666 shares at $23.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that SATO VICKI L is holding 129,705 shares at $39,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.