The -15.67% Simple Moving Average of Hain Celestial Group Inc’s (HAIN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has seen a -1.10% decrease in the past week, with a 9.87% gain in the past month, and a -1.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for HAIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.10% for HAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.67% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) is $13.83, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAIN on November 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.79 in comparison to its previous close of 11.05, however, the company has experienced a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Hain Celestial’s (HAIN) first-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect lackluster performance from its North America segment due to softness in personal care and baby & kids business units.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Hain Celestial Group Inc saw -27.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Taylor Carlyn R., who purchase 18,175 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Taylor Carlyn R. now owns 53,957 shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc, valued at $199,925 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Wendy P, the President and CEO of Hain Celestial Group Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $10.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Davidson Wendy P is holding 31,636 shares at $163,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+21.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hain Celestial Group Inc stands at -6.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.83. Equity return is now at value -13.24, with -5.78 for asset returns.

Based on Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 91.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.