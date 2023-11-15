Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) by analysts is $108.23, which is $17.58 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 152.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TER was 1.51M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 86.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics – Testing Equipment sector might want to consider either Itron (ITRI) or Teradyne (TER). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has experienced a 4.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month, and a -10.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for TER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $126 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TER Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.62. In addition, Teradyne, Inc. saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 192 shares at the price of $100.10 back on Oct 03. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 16,733 shares of Teradyne, Inc., valued at $19,219 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Brad, the President, LitePoint Corp. of Teradyne, Inc., sale 2,170 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Robbins Brad is holding 51,579 shares at $217,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 21.47, with 15.07 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.