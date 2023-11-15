SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock Sees a4.47 Increase

In the past week, SGH stock has gone up by 3.60%, with a monthly gain of 11.10% and a quarterly plunge of -32.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for SMART Global Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for SGH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.44% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGH is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is $26.17, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for SGH is 49.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On November 15, 2023, SGH’s average trading volume was 772.51K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 15.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Smart Global fell far short of revenue and earnings expectations with its latest quarter. The company cited “a challenging global economic environment” while selling an 81% interest in its Smart Brazil operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGH Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Clark Joseph Gates, who sale 2,519 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Clark Joseph Gates now owns 100,938 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $37,785 using the latest closing price.

Rizvi Ken, the SVP and CFO of SMART Global Holdings Inc, purchase 1,800 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Rizvi Ken is holding 165,883 shares at $24,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.35 for the present operating margin

+29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at +0.55. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value 6.11, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 385.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.39. Total debt to assets is 56.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.