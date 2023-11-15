Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is above average at 27.84x. The 36-month beta value for SIX is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIX is $28.08, which is $3.37 above than the current price. The public float for SIX is 82.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.10% of that float. The average trading volume of SIX on November 15, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

SIX) stock’s latest price update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.16 in relation to its previous close of 23.06. However, the company has experienced a 5.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-08 that Six Flags and Cedar Fair announced a merger of equals earlier this year, expected to close in the first half of 2024. SeaWorld posted its worst quarter since 2020 on Wednesday.

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has seen a 5.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.28% gain in the past month and a 14.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for SIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.12% for SIX’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIX Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corp saw 6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Williams-Ramey Aimee, who sale 11,630 shares at the price of $24.45 back on Sep 08. After this action, Williams-Ramey Aimee now owns 0 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, valued at $284,354 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corp, purchase 5,812 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mick Gary is holding 89,737 shares at $156,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.92 for the present operating margin

+39.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stands at +8.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.