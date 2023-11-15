Should You Invest in ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for TDUP is $4.11, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 72.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.72% of that float. The average trading volume for TDUP on November 15, 2023 was 623.56K shares.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has plunge by 3.54relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Revenue growth is going strong at 21%, but ThredUp is still reporting losses. Guidance points to a decline in revenue during the holidays, which can’t be a good sign for a retailer.

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has seen a 4.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -30.32% decline in the past month and a -40.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for TDUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.16% for TDUP’s stock, with a -20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at -30.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -24.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 67.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 32,118 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Nov 06. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 420,706 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $111,080 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc, sale 72,831 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 109,437 shares at $233,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -58.74, with -26.03 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.