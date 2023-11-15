Should You Invest in Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Now?

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKX is $63.70, which is $12.81 above the current market price. The public float for SKX is 132.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for SKX on November 15, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SKX) stock’s latest price update

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has increased by 2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 49.43. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that The rise in consumer spending acts as a boon for stocks such as GIII Apparel Group (GIII), American Woodmark (AMWD), lululemon athletica (LULU), Skechers (SKX) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST).

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.02% and a quarterly drop of -1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Skechers U S A, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for SKX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.54. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc. saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $49.93 back on Nov 10. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 15,400 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc., valued at $244,657 using the latest closing price.

BLAIR KATHERINE J., the Director of Skechers U S A, Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $52.70 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that BLAIR KATHERINE J. is holding 7,000 shares at $184,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+45.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U S A, Inc. stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX), the company’s capital structure generated 55.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.76. Total debt to assets is 28.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.