Should You Invest in Cellectis ADR (CLLS) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for CLLS is $8.50, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for CLLS is 68.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for CLLS on November 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS)’s stock price has increased by 8.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. However, the company has seen a 11.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Arthur Stril – Chief Business Officer Andre Choulika – Co-founder, CEO& Director Mark Frattini – Chief Medical Officer Bing Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Dev Prasad – Jefferies Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Jack Allen – Robert W. Baird & Co. Silvan Tuerkcan – JMP Securities Whitney Watson – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Cellectis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Calls.

CLLS’s Market Performance

CLLS’s stock has risen by 11.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 106.30% and a quarterly rise of 48.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Cellectis ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.50% for CLLS stock, with a simple moving average of 42.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLLS Trading at 64.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +109.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS rose by +11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-509.08 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis ADR stands at -473.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.96. Equity return is now at value -67.51, with -29.36 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectis ADR (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 64.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.