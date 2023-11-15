Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.79 in relation to its previous close of 31.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Sealed Air (SEE) reports year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to witness lower volumes across its markets.

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEE is $41.00, which is $7.56 above the current price. The public float for SEE is 143.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEE on November 15, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 11.58% rise in the past month, and a -5.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.82% for SEE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.08% for the last 200 days.

SEE Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.48. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 98.66, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.