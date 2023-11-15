SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has increased by 45.87 when compared to last closing price of 4.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-31 that SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company posted positive patent news. The big news here is the company’s patent for ‘Combination of Opioids and N-Acylethanolamines for pain treatment” getting approval from IP Australia.

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for SPRC is at 0.99.

The public float for SPRC is 2.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRC on November 15, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC’s stock has seen a 32.50% increase for the week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month and a 42.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.45% for SciSparc Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.95% for SPRC’s stock, with a -47.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 44.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +29.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, SciSparc Ltd saw -67.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on SciSparc Ltd (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.