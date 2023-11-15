Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) has gone down by -21.07% for the week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month and a -22.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.48% for SALM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.56% for SALM’s stock, with a -35.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SALM is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) is $3.38, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for SALM is 11.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On November 15, 2023, SALM’s average trading volume was 37.30K shares.

SALM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) has decreased by -21.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Evan Masyr – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Santrella – Chief Executive Officer David Evans – Chief Operating Officer Christopher Henderson – General Counsel Conference Call Participants David Marsh – Singular Research Operator Good day everyone, and welcome to the Salem Media Group Third Quarter 2023 earnings call. Today’s call is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SALM stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SALM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SALM in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 15, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

SALM Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SALM fell by -21.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6905. In addition, Salem Media Group Inc saw -42.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+12.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salem Media Group Inc stands at -1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -29.55, with -9.35 for asset returns.

Based on Salem Media Group Inc (SALM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.51. Total debt to assets is 41.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.