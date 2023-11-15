Runway Growth Finance Corp’s (RWAY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RWAY stock has gone down by -4.50%, with a monthly gain of 0.78% and a quarterly plunge of -2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Runway Growth Finance Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.34% for RWAY’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RWAY is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RWAY is $13.89, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for RWAY is 40.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for RWAY on November 15, 2023 was 110.30K shares.

RWAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) has plunged by -6.73 when compared to previous closing price of 13.22, but the company has seen a -4.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that With things looking up for the stock market this November, investing in growth stocks such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) seems prudent.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWAY stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for RWAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWAY in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $12 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWAY Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWAY fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Runway Growth Finance Corp saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWAY starting from SPRENG R DAVID, who purchase 125 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Jun 06. After this action, SPRENG R DAVID now owns 56,103 shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp, valued at $1,559 using the latest closing price.

Raterman Thomas B., the of Runway Growth Finance Corp, purchase 2,500 shares at $10.74 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Raterman Thomas B. is holding 22,181 shares at $26,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.60 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Runway Growth Finance Corp stands at +30.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 11.82, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 95.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.