Root Inc (ROOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROOT is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Root Inc (ROOT) is $10.06, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for ROOT is 5.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.42% of that float. On November 15, 2023, ROOT’s average trading volume was 76.65K shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Root Inc (ROOT) has seen a -10.90% decrease in the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a 2.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for ROOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for ROOT’s stock, with a 23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ROOT Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Root Inc saw 109.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar, who purchase 713 shares at the price of $9.83 back on Aug 24. After this action, Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar now owns 300,477 shares of Root Inc, valued at $7,010 using the latest closing price.

Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar, the Chief Technology Officer of Root Inc, purchase 7,214 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Bonakdarpour Mahtiyar is holding 299,764 shares at $70,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Root Inc stands at -95.79. The total capital return value is set at -36.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.34. Equity return is now at value -52.13, with -17.12 for asset returns.

Based on Root Inc (ROOT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 27.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Root Inc (ROOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.