Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is $16.83, which is $11.34 above the current market price. The public float for RVPH is 17.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% of that float. On November 15, 2023, RVPH’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.19 in comparison to its previous close of 6.04, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Results from the phase 3 RECOVER study of Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ antipsychotic brilaroxazine in schizophrenia show that the 50 mg dose beat placebo on the primary endpoint. The 15 mg dose of brilaroxazine was numerically superior to placebo on the primary endpoint, but did not reach significance. Reviva Pharmaceuticals plans to start its second phase 3 study, RECOVER-2, in Q1’24 and will need to raise additional funds to support the study.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a -0.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.62% rise in the past month, and a 37.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.33% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.78% for RVPH’s stock, with a 6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -347.02, with -188.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.