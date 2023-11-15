Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PACK is $5.25, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 72.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume for PACK on November 15, 2023 was 385.95K shares.

The stock price of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) has jumped by 6.54 compared to previous close of 3.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Sara Horvath – VP, General Counsel and Secretary Omar Asali – Chairman and CEO Bill Drew – CFO Conference Call Participants Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Ghansham Panjabi – Baird Adam Samuelson – Goldman Sachs Operator Hello, and welcome to the Ranpak Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Lauren, and I will be coordinating your call today.

PACK’s Market Performance

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has seen a 12.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.79% decline in the past month and a -36.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for PACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for PACK’s stock, with a -30.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at -23.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp saw -40.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Tranen Alicia M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Nov 14. After this action, Tranen Alicia M. now owns 30,000 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp, valued at $16,100 using the latest closing price.

Siebert Mark A., the MD, North America of Ranpak Holdings Corp, purchase 1,730 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Siebert Mark A. is holding 41,885 shares at $5,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -4.22, with -2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.