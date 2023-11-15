Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) has increased by 4.70 when compared to last closing price of 90.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Semiconductor sales are rebounding, helping stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Intel Corporation (INTC), Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 as "overweight," 18 as "hold," and 3 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) is $107.65, which is $13.03 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 96.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on November 15, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

QRVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has seen a 7.38% increase in the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a -2.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.89% for QRVO’s stock, with a -3.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QRVO Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.61. In addition, Qorvo Inc saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Harrison Gina, who sale 662 shares at the price of $106.95 back on Sep 06. After this action, Harrison Gina now owns 19,161 shares of Qorvo Inc, valued at $70,801 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Frank P., the SVP, Advanced Cellular of Qorvo Inc, sale 500 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Stewart Frank P. is holding 12,020 shares at $53,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -2.47, with -1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qorvo Inc (QRVO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.