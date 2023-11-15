Presto Automation Inc (PRST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.00, however, the company has experienced a -27.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST ), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 20, 2023, after the financial markets close.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Presto Automation Inc (PRST) by analysts is $1.50, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for PRST is 22.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PRST was 164.08K shares.

PRST’s Market Performance

PRST’s stock has seen a -27.96% decrease for the week, with a -41.77% drop in the past month and a -71.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for Presto Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.90% for PRST’s stock, with a -70.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -57.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -43.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -27.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2728. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw -62.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 16. After this action, Cleveland Avenue Food & Bevera now owns 10,000,000 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Mosher Dan, the PRESIDENT of Presto Automation Inc, sale 7,117 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Mosher Dan is holding 303,113 shares at $20,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.83 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Presto Automation Inc stands at -131.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.