PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by analysts is $136.20, which is $9.54 above the current market price. The public float for PNC is 396.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PNC was 2.10M shares.

PNC) stock’s latest price update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has plunge by 5.90relation to previous closing price of 119.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Many banks have reported significantly larger unrealized securities losses in 3Q as interest rates rose in the quarter. The unrealized losses have grown so large as to be orange flags for a few banks. One of the reasons there could be new increased capital requirements is because of the large unrealized losses across the banking industry.

PNC’s Market Performance

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a 4.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month and a 3.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for PNC’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNC Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.68. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Salesky Bryan Scott, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $127.10 back on Jun 07. After this action, Salesky Bryan Scott now owns 410 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $50,840 using the latest closing price.

ALVARADO JOSEPH, the Director of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $123.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that ALVARADO JOSEPH is holding 1,100 shares at $123,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 1.11 for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 136.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.