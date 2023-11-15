Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SEED is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEED is $140.00, The public float for SEED is 4.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for SEED on November 15, 2023 was 21.06K shares.

SEED) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) has dropped by -16.96 compared to previous close of 2.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-11-17 that Although it’s not a topic that everyone loves to hear, the concept of stocks to sell is a necessary one. Fundamentally, with fears of a global recession rising, investors need to start preparing for the worst.

SEED’s Market Performance

Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) has seen a -28.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -36.54% decline in the past month and a -41.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.89% for SEED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.40% for SEED’s stock, with a -61.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEED Trading at -39.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares sank -34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED fell by -28.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Origin Agritech Ltd. saw -72.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.53 for the present operating margin

+30.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Agritech Ltd. stands at -11.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.