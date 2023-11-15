Opgen Inc (OPGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.53, however, the company has experienced a -27.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN ) stock is on the rise Friday after the precision medicine company withdrew a share offering. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the company requesting the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form S-1.

and a 36-month beta value of -0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Opgen Inc (OPGN) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for OPGN is 8.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of OPGN was 4.58M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN’s stock has seen a -27.94% decrease for the week, with a -46.06% drop in the past month and a 132.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.15% for Opgen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.51% for OPGN’s stock, with a -36.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares sank -56.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -27.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6840. In addition, Opgen Inc saw -82.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opgen Inc stands at -1429.96. The total capital return value is set at -50.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.35. Equity return is now at value -211.58, with -101.63 for asset returns.

Based on Opgen Inc (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.18. Total debt to assets is 57.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opgen Inc (OPGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.