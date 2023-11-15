Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 31.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Omega Healthcare Investors displayed mixed financial performance in Q3 2023, with a slight decrease in net income due to increased expenses and reduced income from joint ventures. Nareit FFO and FAD showed marginal increases, indicating stable operating performance. The stock has shown robust bullish price movements, suggesting potential for upward momentum.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 33.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is $33.53, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On November 15, 2023, OHI’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI’s stock has seen a 1.02% increase for the week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month and a 2.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for OHI’s stock, with a 4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OHI Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.58. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.