Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has increased by 6.29 when compared to last closing price of 13.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call:

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is above average at 6.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old National Bancorp (ONB) is $16.92, which is $2.05 above the current market price. The public float for ONB is 289.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONB on November 15, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

The stock of Old National Bancorp (ONB) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 4.42% rise in the past month, and a -5.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for ONB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.33% for ONB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONB Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCUDDER MICHAEL L now owns 215,796 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $840,500 using the latest closing price.

Moran John V, the EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Old National Bancorp, purchase 2,500 shares at $19.85 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Moran John V is holding 2,500 shares at $49,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +24.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 12.77, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.