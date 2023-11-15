NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NFTG is 9.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFTG on November 15, 2023 was 493.71K shares.

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG)’s stock price has dropped by -7.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

NFTG’s Market Performance

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has experienced a -15.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.16% drop in the past month, and a -49.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.10% for NFTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.47% for NFTG’s stock, with a -65.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NFTG Trading at -26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -46.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG fell by -15.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3903. In addition, NFT Gaming Company Inc saw -92.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFTG starting from MATS VADIM, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jun 22. After this action, MATS VADIM now owns 2,674,423 shares of NFT Gaming Company Inc, valued at $1,817 using the latest closing price.

MATS VADIM, the CEO & Chairman of NFT Gaming Company Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that MATS VADIM is holding 2,671,673 shares at $2,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

The total capital return value is set at -101.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.78. Equity return is now at value -91.96, with -85.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.