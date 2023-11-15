Nextracker Inc (NXT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextracker Inc (NXT) is $51.83, which is $11.36 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 48.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on November 15, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has increased by 5.21 when compared to last closing price of 38.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The growth prospects for the U.S. solar industry remain bleak on account of consistent supply-chain challenges amid solid installation activities and IRA benefits. You may still keep FSLR, NXT and JKS in your watchlist.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen a 14.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.48% gain in the past month and a 10.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.60% for NXT’s stock, with a 10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +13.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.