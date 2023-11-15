NextNav Inc (NN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) has decreased by -9.80 when compared to last closing price of 5.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Erica Bartsch – Investor Relations Gary Parsons – Chairman Ganesh Pattabiraman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gates – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities Timothy Horan – Oppenheim Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextNav Inc (NN) is $9.00, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 45.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NN on November 15, 2023 was 383.98K shares.

NN’s Market Performance

The stock of NextNav Inc (NN) has seen a -6.66% decrease in the past week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month, and a 9.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for NN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for NN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.83% for the last 200 days.

NN Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 55.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Knutson David L., who sale 901 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, Knutson David L. now owns 703,182 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $4,505 using the latest closing price.

Shams Sammaad, the VP-Corporate Controller of NextNav Inc, sale 2,503 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Shams Sammaad is holding 32,837 shares at $13,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc stands at -1021.80. The total capital return value is set at -61.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.09. Equity return is now at value -78.57, with -47.28 for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 146.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NextNav Inc (NN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.