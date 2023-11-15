New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDU is $79.03, which is $9.28 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 164.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for EDU on November 15, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 69.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has risen by 2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.51% and a quarterly rise of 34.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.80% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $81 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDU Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.68. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 100.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.