Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKTR is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NKTR is $2.75, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for NKTR is 187.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKTR on November 15, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

NKTR) stock’s latest price update

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)’s stock price has increased by 1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a 3.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Nektar (NKTR) misses third-quarter estimates for the bottom line but beats the same for the top line.

NKTR’s Market Performance

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has experienced a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.87% drop in the past month, and a -28.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for NKTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for NKTR’s stock, with a -42.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKTR Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4953. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -77.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 4,359 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Sep 18. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 27,418 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $3,008 using the latest closing price.

Ajer Jeffrey Robert, the Director of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 4,359 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Ajer Jeffrey Robert is holding 34,153 shares at $3,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.97 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nektar Therapeutics stands at -399.98. The total capital return value is set at -30.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.23. Equity return is now at value -102.75, with -48.01 for asset returns.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 36.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..