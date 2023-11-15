Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a 29.29% increase in the past week, with a -24.71% drop in the past month, and a -60.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.12% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for NAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -55.87% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) is $4.50, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for NAAS is 57.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAAS on November 15, 2023 was 939.04K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) has increased by 16.36 when compared to last closing price of 2.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 29.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that NaaS Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Cynthia Tan – Senior IR Wang Yang – CEO & Director Alex Wu – President, CFO & Director Conference Call Participants Yizhen Du – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NaaS Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of NAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAAS Trading at -33.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -26.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS rose by +29.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84. Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -69.60 for asset returns.

Based on Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.