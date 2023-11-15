MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR’s (MYTE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MYTE stock has gone down by -41.76%, with a monthly decline of -34.29% and a quarterly plunge of -45.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.40% for MYTE’s stock, with a -58.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) by analysts is $4.50, which is $2.69 above the current market price. MYTE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MYTE was 84.47K shares.

MYTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (NYSE: MYTE) has dropped by -33.01 compared to previous close of 3.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -41.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. aka Mytheresa has reported increased revenue but missed earnings estimates in its FQ4 2023 financial results. The company operates the luxury fashion e-commerce website Mytheresa and has seen strength in the US market. However, recent consumer confidence measures have dropped, and inventory levels have been excessive; my outlook in the near term is to Sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYTE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MYTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MYTE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MYTE Trading at -38.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.12%, as shares sank -33.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYTE fell by -41.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR saw -76.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYTE

Equity return is now at value -3.41, with -2.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, MYT Netherlands Parent BV ADR (MYTE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.