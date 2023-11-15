MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) by analysts is $207.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 315.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MNSO was 1.73M shares.

The stock of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has increased by 3.48 when compared to last closing price of 26.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO’s stock has risen by 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.72% and a quarterly rise of 33.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for MNSO’s stock, with a 36.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNSO Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.22. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw 154.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.38 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +15.42. The total capital return value is set at 24.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.06. Equity return is now at value 22.36, with 14.39 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.