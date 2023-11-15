MGIC Investment Corp’s (MTG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has gone up by 1.70% for the week, with a 2.34% rise in the past month and a 2.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for MTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.76% for MTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.00% for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) is $19.57, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 274.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on November 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

MTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has jumped by 1.88 compared to previous close of 17.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Dianna Higgins – Head of IR Tim Mattke – CEO Nathan Colson – CFO Conference Call Participants Bose George – KBW Nate Richam – Bank of America Scott Heleniak – RBC Capital Markets Eric Hagen – BTIG Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15.70 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTG Trading at 4.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 37.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 11.61 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.