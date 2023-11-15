Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 197.71. However, the company has seen a 4.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Airbnb ABNB reported earnings earlier this month and smashed analyst expectations, while simultaneously piling up Free Cash Flow. Revenue of $3.4 billion in the quarter came in just above analysts’ estimates and showed an 18% YoY increase.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is 21.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAR is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is $210.75, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 248.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On November 15, 2023, MAR’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR’s stock has seen a 4.04% increase for the week, with a 2.70% rise in the past month and a -2.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Marriott International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.91% for MAR’s stock, with a 10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $233 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.32. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $207.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 4,000 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $1,656,240 using the latest closing price.

Capuano Anthony, the President & CEO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $202.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Capuano Anthony is holding 100,317 shares at $4,044,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 1446.77, with 11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.