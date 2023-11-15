Manchester United Plc. (MANU) Stock Sees a-0.69 Decrease

In the past week, MANU stock has gone up by 3.60%, with a monthly gain of 4.64% and a quarterly plunge of -18.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Manchester United Plc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.02% for MANU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.25% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MANU is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manchester United Plc. (MANU) is $19.30, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 50.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.62% of that float. On November 15, 2023, MANU’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 18.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Stocks are up on Wednesday as investors continue to celebrate the October Consumer Price Index ( CPI ) data that was released yesterday. That data showed that inflation wasn’t as high as experts were predicting.

MANU Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw -19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.54 for the present operating margin

-4.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -4.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -23.81, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 598.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.68. Total debt to assets is 47.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 495.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.