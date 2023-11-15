Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has gone up by 0.66% for the week, with a -12.59% drop in the past month and a -8.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.18% for LAAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for LAAC’s stock, with a -23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for LAAC is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAAC is $13.09, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for LAAC is 114.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.87% of that float. The average trading volume for LAAC on November 15, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.44 in comparison to its previous close of 5.85, however, the company has experienced a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-07 that Lithium is the key element required for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. As demand for EVs grows, so does the need for battery-grade lithium.

LAAC Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC fell by -0.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.