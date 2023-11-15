Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) by analysts is $35.75, which is $9.27 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of LSXMK was 1.16M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has surged by 2.64 when compared to previous closing price of 25.80, but the company has seen a 5.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that Liberty Media stock was up as much as 11% in Tuesday’s early deals as the conglomerate launched a proposal to clean-up the ownership with SiriusXM. Liberty SiriusXM, a vehicle holding Liberty’s 38% stake in SiriusXM, would be combined with the remainder of the SiriusXM equity into a new unit.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) has experienced a 5.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.68% rise in the past month, and a 10.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for LSXMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for LSXMK stock, with a simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMK Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK rose by +6.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Liberty Media Corp., sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMK

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.