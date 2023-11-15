Lemonade Inc (LMND): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lemonade Inc (LMND) is $18.11, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for LMND is 49.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMND on November 15, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has increased by 9.56 when compared to last closing price of 14.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that These companies showed the market meaningful improvement in key areas, which is why the stocks climbed. All five have opportunities to continue improving from here.

LMND’s Market Performance

Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a -6.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 23.33% gain in the past month and a 8.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for LMND.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.85% for LMND’s stock, with a 3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at 23.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +18.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.29. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.