LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 265.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $14.64, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 111.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on November 15, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

LZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 10.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that LZ, LW and ASBFY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 8, 2023.

LZ’s Market Performance

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen a 5.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.98% gain in the past month and a -10.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for LZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for LZ’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZ Trading at 7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 44.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Patel Dipan, who sale 2,094,240 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Oct 19. After this action, Patel Dipan now owns 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $19,999,992 using the latest closing price.

LucasZoom LLC, the Director of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 2,094,240 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that LucasZoom LLC is holding 15,099,993 shares at $19,999,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value 5.52, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.