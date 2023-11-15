Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has seen a 4.38% increase in the past week, with a 6.79% gain in the past month, and a 21.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.12% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.43% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is $19.45, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 126.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTOS on November 15, 2023 was 990.00K shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has increased by 2.54 when compared to last closing price of 18.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Kratos Defense’s (KTOS) third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 79.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Fendley Steven S., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $16.89 back on Oct 30. After this action, Fendley Steven S. now owns 333,391 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $118,231 using the latest closing price.

Carrai Phillip D, the President, STC Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $16.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Carrai Phillip D is holding 190,027 shares at $76,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.12, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.