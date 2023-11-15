Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is 23.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is $60.28, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 156.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On November 15, 2023, KNX’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has increased by 4.80 when compared to last closing price of 51.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Knight-Swift’s (KNX) third-quarter 2023 earnings decline year over year while revenues improve.

KNX’s Market Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has experienced a 8.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.98% rise in the past month, and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for KNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.87% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.88. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Flanagan Cary M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Flanagan Cary M now owns 5,880 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $118,002 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT KEVIN P, the Executive Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $60.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that KNIGHT KEVIN P is holding 1,497,360 shares at $6,018,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 5.41, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.