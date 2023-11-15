Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has gone up by 10.61% for the week, with a 16.87% rise in the past month and a 6.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for KC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.46% for KC’s stock, with a 5.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) by analysts is $39.89, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for KC is 235.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On November 15, 2023, the average trading volume of KC was 923.08K shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 5.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that BEIJING, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at 18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw 51.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -32.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -27.09, with -13.72 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.29. Total debt to assets is 12.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.