KB Home (KBH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KBH is $55.71, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 76.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for KBH on November 15, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

KBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has increased by 6.95 when compared to last closing price of 50.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has risen by 5.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.80% and a quarterly rise of 5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for KB Home The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.20% for KBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $58 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KBH Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.86. In addition, KB Home saw 70.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 4,529 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 155,769 shares of KB Home, valued at $229,394 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 40,000 shares at $52.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 158,654 shares at $2,112,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+24.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +11.77. The total capital return value is set at 20.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.22. Equity return is now at value 17.81, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.76. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.