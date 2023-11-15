Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KAVL is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KAVL is $1.50, which is $1.3 above the current price. The public float for KAVL is 14.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KAVL on November 15, 2023 was 226.07K shares.

KAVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) has dropped by -9.09 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -31.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), including the BIDI® Stick electronic nicotine delivery system, which are intended for adults 21 and over, announced today that members of senior management will be participating in the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday October 24th – Friday October 27th.

KAVL’s Market Performance

KAVL’s stock has fallen by -31.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.09% and a quarterly drop of -55.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.92% for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.46% for KAVL’s stock, with a -66.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KAVL Trading at -51.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.58%, as shares sank -47.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAVL fell by -31.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3058. In addition, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc saw -77.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KAVL

Equity return is now at value -84.26, with -65.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (KAVL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.