Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is $3.00, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 100.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JMIA on November 15, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.61 in comparison to its previous close of 2.64, however, the company has experienced a 6.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-06 that LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), (“Jumia”), today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m.

JMIA’s Market Performance

JMIA’s stock has risen by 6.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.31% and a quarterly drop of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.65% for JMIA’s stock, with a -8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at 12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -83.99, with -46.55 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.