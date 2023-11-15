Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 61.88. However, the company has seen a 4.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Iron Mountain Incorporated has transformed from a mushroom company to the world’s largest document storage company. The company has invested in Data Centers in recent years, which has become a growing part of its business. Iron Mountain reported record earnings in Q3 2023, with growth in storage revenue and the leasing of 65 megawatts of capacity in its Data Center business.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) is $65.13, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on November 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stock saw an increase of 4.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.08% and a quarterly increase of 6.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.60. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from MARSON DEBORAH, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.31 back on Nov 03. After this action, MARSON DEBORAH now owns 54,026 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $120,620 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $57.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $606,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.