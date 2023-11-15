Intapp Inc’s (INTA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, INTA stock has gone down by -0.24%, with a monthly gain of 8.80% and a quarterly surge of 12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Intapp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for INTA’s stock, with a 0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for INTA is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for INTA is $46.40, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for INTA is 47.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume for INTA on November 15, 2023 was 426.02K shares.

INTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) has plunged by -4.38 when compared to previous closing price of 40.78, but the company has seen a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA ) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Trone – SVP, IR John Hall – Chairman and CEO David Morton – CFO Conference Call Participants Natalie Howe – Bank of America Kevin McVeigh – UBS Bobby Dee – Truist Alex Sklar – Raymond James Saket Kalia – Barclays Parker Lane – Stifel Matt VanVliet – BTIG Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Intapp’s Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTA Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, Intapp Inc saw 56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Jampol Thad, who sale 697 shares at the price of $39.19 back on Nov 13. After this action, Jampol Thad now owns 670,090 shares of Intapp Inc, valued at $27,315 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Donald F., the Chief Operating Officer of Intapp Inc, sale 545 shares at $39.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Coleman Donald F. is holding 574,288 shares at $21,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+66.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -22.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.64. Equity return is now at value -21.67, with -11.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intapp Inc (INTA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.77. Total debt to assets is 3.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intapp Inc (INTA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.