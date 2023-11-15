Icad Inc (ICAD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icad Inc (ICAD) is $4.88, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for ICAD is 23.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICAD on November 15, 2023 was 178.29K shares.

ICAD) stock’s latest price update

Icad Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICAD’s Market Performance

ICAD’s stock has fallen by -10.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.36% and a quarterly drop of -43.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Icad Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for ICAD’s stock, with a -28.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICAD Trading at -25.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4445. In addition, Icad Inc saw -27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of Icad Inc, valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.85 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icad Inc stands at -48.87. The total capital return value is set at -32.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.33. Equity return is now at value -28.13, with -19.09 for asset returns.

Based on Icad Inc (ICAD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.84. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Icad Inc (ICAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.