Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) is $168.70, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 251.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on November 15, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has surge by 2.68relation to previous closing price of 162.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that The article discusses sizable mid-cap insider purchases in Q3 of this calendar year. Insiders at Lyft, Inc, HighPeak Energy, Howard Hughes Holdings, and Coty, Inc have shown unusual interest in their own companies’ stock, buying large amounts in the third quarter. After about three or four consecutive quarters of primarily discussing oil, gas, and regional bank stocks, the insider buying in those sectors appears to have slowed a bit.

HLT’s Market Performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has experienced a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.60% rise in the past month, and a 8.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.88% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $191 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.02. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 32.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Campbell Kristin Ann, who sale 8,286 shares at the price of $154.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Campbell Kristin Ann now owns 230,097 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,276,268 using the latest closing price.

Fuentes Laura, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 12,513 shares at $141.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fuentes Laura is holding 5,270 shares at $1,769,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.